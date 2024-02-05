French FM calls on Israel to 'stop settler violence' in West Bank

2024-02-05 | 09:35
French FM calls on Israel to 'stop settler violence' in West Bank
French FM calls on Israel to 'stop settler violence' in West Bank

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné, on Monday, called on Israel to "stop the violence of the settlers" in the occupied West Bank after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Séjourné, who is on a tour in the Middle East to try to push for a truce in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, said, "There can be no forced displacement of Palestinians, neither from Gaza nor from the occupied West Bank."

