Netanyahu says victory in Gaza will be a 'decisive blow' to Hamas and allies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05 | 09:56
Netanyahu says victory in Gaza will be a 'decisive blow' to Hamas and allies
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Monday that the "complete victory" of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip would deliver a "decisive blow" to the Palestinian movement Hamas and other groups supported by Iran.
Netanyahu stated in front of military leaders, according to his office, "The complete victory will deliver a decisive blow to the axis of evil composed of Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and, of course, Hamas."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Victory
Iran
Allies
Palestinian
