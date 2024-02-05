UNRWA initiates 'Independent Review Group' to assess neutrality amid allegations

Addressing allegations and concerns surrounding neutrality and potential breaches, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced the establishment of an Independent Review Group on Monday.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in coordination with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, has taken proactive steps to evaluate the agency's practices and responses, as outlined in a statement by Guterres.



Under the leadership of Catherine Colonna, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, the appointed Review Group will work collaboratively with three research organizations: the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.



Commencing its work on February 14, 2024, the Review Group aims to submit an interim report to the Secretary-General by late March 2024, with the final report expected by late April 2024. The final report will be made public to ensure transparency and accountability.



"This review is in response to a request made by UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini earlier this year," Guterres said in the statement.



According to the statement, Guterres acknowledges that these allegations come during a challenging period for UNRWA, which operates in one of the largest and most complex humanitarian crises globally. The agency is crucial in "delivering life-saving assistance to the 2 million people in the Gaza Strip."



Simultaneously, an investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) is underway regarding the alleged involvement of 12 UNRWA personnel in the October 7 attacks.



The statement added: "Cooperation from Israeli authorities, who made these allegations, is deemed critical for the success of the investigation."