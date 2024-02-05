Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'

2024-02-05 | 12:24
Israel to provide evidence of &#39;UNRWA&#39;s ties to terrorism&#39;
Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that his government has evidence of the connection between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and "terrorism" and that they will present it to the new committee formed by the UN Secretary-General to assess the agency's work.

Katz wrote on X, "We will present all the evidence that shows UNRWA's ties to terrorism and its detrimental effects on regional stability. It is essential for this committee to reveal the truth."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Israel Katz

UNRWA

Terrorism

War

Gaza

Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
