Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that his government has evidence of the connection between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and "terrorism" and that they will present it to the new committee formed by the UN Secretary-General to assess the agency's work.



Katz wrote on X, "We will present all the evidence that shows UNRWA's ties to terrorism and its detrimental effects on regional stability. It is essential for this committee to reveal the truth."



AFP