Israeli army kills dozens of militants in Gaza

The Israeli army said in a statement on Tuesday that it killed dozens of Palestinian militants and arrested dozens during operations across the Gaza Strip in the past twenty-four hours, describing the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as the current axis of the fighting.



It mentioned that around 80 suspects were arrested in Khan Younis, some of whom were accused of participating in an attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on southern Israel on October 7, which ignited the ongoing Gaza war for nearly four months.



Reuters