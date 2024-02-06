UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)

In north📍#GazaStrip, the scale of destruction and loss is staggering.



This footage shows one of our @UNRWA health centres. There is nothing left.



This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/z1el0QfhEe — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 5, 2024

In a recent post, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shared footage showing one of the agency's health centers, revealing the scale of destruction in the northern Gaza Strip."There is nothing left," UNRWA expressed, adding: "This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes."As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, the agency previously reported that as of February 3, up to 1.7 million people (over 75 percent of the population) have been displaced across the Strip, with some even multiple times.Additionally, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and operations in the Gaza Strip keeps on rising, totaling 27,478 as of Monday, with the majority being women and children.According to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas, the total number of injuries since the beginning of the war reached 66,835.