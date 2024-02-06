UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)

In north📍#GazaStrip, the scale of destruction and loss is staggering.
This footage shows one of our @UNRWA health centres. There is nothing left.
This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/z1el0QfhEe
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 5, 2024
In north📍#GazaStrip, the scale of destruction and loss is staggering.
This footage shows one of our @UNRWA health centres. There is nothing left.
This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/z1el0QfhEe