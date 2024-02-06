UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-06 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)

In a recent post, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shared footage showing one of the agency's health centers, revealing the scale of destruction in the northern Gaza Strip.

"There is nothing left," UNRWA expressed, adding: "This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes."

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, the agency previously reported that as of February 3, up to 1.7 million people (over 75 percent of the population) have been displaced across the Strip, with some even multiple times.
 
Additionally, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and operations in the Gaza Strip keeps on rising, totaling 27,478 as of Monday, with the majority being women and children.

According to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas, the total number of injuries since the beginning of the war reached 66,835.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

UNRWA

Footage

Destruction

Gaza Strip

Displacement

Death Toll

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Humanitarian crisis deepens: Gaza Health Ministry reports rising toll
Israeli army kills dozens of militants in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-30

Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 26,751 since start of war: Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Hamas denounces Israeli "threats" against UNRWA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

UNRWA: Report on accusations against employees to be released in early March

LBCI
World News
05:33

Jordan and the Netherlands deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:26

US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-31

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-01

US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

UNRWA: Report on accusations against employees to be released in early March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More