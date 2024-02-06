Humanitarian crisis deepens: Gaza Health Ministry reports rising toll

In its daily report on the number of deaths and injuries due to the ongoing Israeli operations on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that on the 123rd day, the toll rose to 27,585 martyrs and 66,978 injuries since October 7th.

It reported that Israeli forces committed 12 massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 107 martyrs and 143 injuries in the past 24 hours, revealing: "Some victims remain under the rubble and on the roads."