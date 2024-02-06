News
Humanitarian crisis deepens: Gaza Health Ministry reports rising toll
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-06 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Humanitarian crisis deepens: Gaza Health Ministry reports rising toll
In its daily report on the number of deaths and injuries due to the ongoing Israeli operations on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that on the 123rd day, the toll rose to 27,585 martyrs and 66,978 injuries since October 7th.
It reported that Israeli forces committed 12 massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 107 martyrs and 143 injuries in the past 24 hours, revealing: "Some victims remain under the rubble and on the roads."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Deaths
Injuries
Israel
Operation
Gaza Strip
Ministry Of Health
October 7th
