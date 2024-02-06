Since Oct, 1000s in Jordan have peacefully demonstrated in solidarity with #Gaza. Instead of upholding the right to free expression & assembly, Authorities have responded with arrests, harassment, and charges under the new cybercrimes law.



New from @hrw:

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that Jordan's authorities arrested "scores of Jordanians" who took part in pro-Palestine protests or participated in online advocacy since October, "bringing charges against some of them under a new, widely criticized cybercrimes law."Human Rights Watch reported that since October 7th, thousands participated in peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.Jordanian lawyers representing detainees told the organization that the authorities have likely arrested individuals "for their involvement in the protests or online advocacy.""Jordanian authorities are trampling the right to free expression and assembly in an effort to tamp down Gaza-related activism," said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.Fakid added: "Recent government assurances that the new cybercrimes law would not be used to infringe on rights crumbled in less than two months as the authorities deployed it against Jordanians to stifle their activism."Through the years, Jordan saw a prolonged shrinking of civic space, with authorities persecuting citizens engaged in peaceful organization and political dissent, using vague laws that criminalize speech, association, and assembly, said Human Rights Watch.