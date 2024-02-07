Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip over the past twenty-four hours. 

In a statement, it mentioned that the soldiers also discovered large quantities of weapons and uncovered more tunnel openings in the area. 

Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Palestinian

Militants

Khan Younis

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?
Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

Israeli Army kills 25 Palestinian militants in the past 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04

After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:45

US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More