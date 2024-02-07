After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
After Hamas&#39; response to the &#39;Framework Agreement,&#39; what is Israel&#39;s initial response?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
After Hamas' response to the 'Framework Agreement,' what is Israel's initial response?

Journalist Amal Shehadeh conveyed the Israeli atmosphere regarding Hamas' response to the "Framework Agreement," noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is discussing the movement's response with the cabinet.

During a phone intervention on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she pointed out that the initial response indicates a rejection of the deal because it is deemed impractical, and Hamas is requesting something that Israel cannot agree to.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Framework Agreement

Israel

Response

LBCI Next
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:03

Hamas delivers detailed response to proposed 'Framework Agreement' at Paris meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35

Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
12:56

Hamas Delivers Response on Potential Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02

Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:45

US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More