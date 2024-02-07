News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Using two fans he picked up from a scrap market and rigged to some wires, teenager Hussam Al-Attar has created his source of electricity to light up the tent where he and his family are living after being displaced by Israel's assault on Gaza.
In recognition of his ingenuity, people in the surrounding tent camp have given him a nickname: Gaza's Newton.
"They started calling me Gaza's Newton due to the similarity between me and Newton," said Al-Attar, who looks and sounds young for his 15 years.
"Newton was sitting under an apple tree when an apple fell on his head, and he discovered gravity. And we here are living in darkness and tragedy, and rockets are falling on us; therefore, I thought of creating light and did so."
English scientist Isaac Newton, who made immense advances in physics, mathematics, and astronomy in the late 17th and early 18th century, stands out in the popular imagination due to the story of the apple.
More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now crammed into Rafah, on the southern edge of the strip by the fence separating it from Egypt.
The Al-Attar family has attached their tent to the flank of a one-storey house, allowing Hussam to climb onto the roof and set up his two fans, one above the other, to act as tiny wind turbines capable of charging batteries.
He then connected the fans to wires traveling down through the house and used switches, lightbulbs, and a thin piece of plywood extending out into the tent to create a bespoke lighting system for his family.
He said his first two attempts failed, and it took him a while to develop the system until he got it to work on the third try.
"I started developing it further, bit by bit until I was able to extend the wires through the room to the tent that we are living in so that the tent will have light," he said.
"I was very happy that I was able to make this because I eased the suffering of my family, my mother, my sick father, and my brother's young children, and everyone here who is suffering from the conditions that we live in during this war."
The war was triggered by militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, who invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253, according to Israel.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and free the hostages, Israel has responded with an all-out military assault on Gaza that has killed more than 27,000 people, according to local health officials, and caused mass displacement and hunger.
Amid the despair, Al-Attar still held on to his dreams and ambitions.
"I am very happy that people in this camp call me Gaza's Newton because I hope to achieve my dream of becoming a scientist like Newton and creating an invention that will benefit not only the people of the Gaza Strip but the whole world."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Newton
Gaza
Palestinian
Electricity
Israel
Rafah
Hamas
Next
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, killed in Israeli bombing in Gaza: Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Blinken hopes to reach agreement for hostage release with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Blinken hopes to reach agreement for hostage release with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israeli government spokesperson: Officials 'carefully considering' ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israeli government spokesperson: Officials 'carefully considering' ceasefire proposal
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:32
Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
4
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
5
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Lebanon News
04:42
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
8
Lebanon News
11:49
Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai
Lebanon News
11:49
Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More