The daily report by the Gaza Ministry of Health revealed on Wednesday that the number of martyrs and wounded due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has risen.



The Ministry said that the "Israeli occupation committed 16 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 123 martyrs and 169 injuries in the past 24 hours."



It said that the toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries since October 7th.