Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
2024-02-07 | 07:59
Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met
Israeli Channel 13 quoted a senior official on Wednesday, saying that some of the demands presented by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding a prisoner exchange agreement cannot be fulfilled.
The report, which did not mention the official's name, also stated that Israeli authorities would consider whether to reject Hamas' proposal entirely or request alternative conditions.
Reuters
