Israeli government spokesperson: Officials 'carefully considering' ceasefire proposal

A spokesperson for the Israeli government stated on Wednesday that officials are "carefully considering" a new ceasefire proposal in Gaza presented by Qatari negotiators.



The spokesperson, Avi Hyman, told reporters, reiterating a statement issued on Tuesday evening, "We received an update on the matter, we received notification from the Qatari negotiators. We are studying it. The Mossad is carefully considering what has been presented to us."



Reuters