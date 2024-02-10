PRCS crew members sent to rescue Hind Rajab found dead after Israeli bombing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10 | 04:25
High views
PRCS crew members sent to rescue Hind Rajab found dead after Israeli bombing
2min
PRCS crew members sent to rescue Hind Rajab found dead after Israeli bombing

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PCRS) ambulance that went to rescue the child Hind Rajab was discovered bombed in the Tal al-Hawa area of Gaza City. 

This incident resulted in the loss of crew members Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al Madhoun. The crew members had been missing since their rescue mission for 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was trapped in the rubble 12 days ago.

Reports indicate that the Israeli Army deliberately targeted the ambulance as it arrived at the scene. According to PRCS, the ambulance was meters from the vehicle containing Hind.

"The occupation deliberately targeted the ambulance upon its arrival at the scene, where it was found just meters away from the vehicle containing the trapped child Hind," the PRCS said on X.

Despite prior coordination to ensure safe passage for the ambulance to reach the location and rescue Hind, the Israeli Army attacked the PRCS ambulance crew.
