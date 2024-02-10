PRCS crew members sent to rescue Hind Rajab found dead after Israeli bombing

🚨 Urgent: The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance was discovered bombed the Tal al-Hawa area of #Gaza City, resulting in the killing of crew members Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, who had been missing since a rescue mission for the child Hind Rajab 12 days ago.#NotATarget❌… pic.twitter.com/dCgfeevTd8
— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) February 10, 2024
