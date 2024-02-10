Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah

2024-02-10 | 04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah

Hamas warned on Saturday of a "massacre" in case of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the city located in the southern Gaza Strip on the Egyptian border, which recently became a haven for war refugees.

The movement stated in a statement, "We warn of a global catastrophe and massacre that may result in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded if Rafah province is invaded."

Hamas added: "We hold the US administration, the international community, and the occupation fully responsible."

AFP
