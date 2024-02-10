Abdollahian: Developments in Gaza heading towards political solution, but Netanyahu wants war

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Saturday from Beirut that developments in the Gaza Strip are heading towards a political solution, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still "sees the solution in war."



According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, after he met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Iranian minister said, "The developments in Gaza today are heading towards a political solution, but Netanyahu still sees the solution in war to save himself."



He emphasized that everyone must "try to find a political solution to end Israeli attacks and war crimes against Palestinians as soon as possible."



Abdollahian's meetings in Beirut included Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, representatives from Palestinian factions, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



After his meeting with Nasrallah, whom Tehran considers a key supporter, Amir Abdollahian stressed that "in every political initiative, the role of the Palestinian people and the consensus of Palestinian leaders and groups are fundamental."



Abdollahian discussed with a Palestinian delegation, including Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, the latest political and field developments in Palestine and the war in Gaza, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



He considered that "the Palestinian people and factions have the exclusive right to determine their destiny," while "other regional and international players must refrain from imposing their plans."



AFP