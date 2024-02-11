Netanyahu says his army will ensure a 'safe passage' for civilians in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his army would ensure a "safe passage" for civilians before the anticipated attack on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, in an interview with an American television channel broadcast on Sunday.



Netanyahu added in an interview on the program "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on ABC News, which will be broadcast on Sunday, and excerpts were published on Saturday evening, "Victory is within reach. We're going to do it. We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions and Rafah, which is the last bastion."



"We're going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave [...] We are working out a detailed plan to do so."



Netanyahu mentioned areas in northern Rafah "that have been cleared which could be used as a safe zone for civilians," he said.



Netanyahu responded to critics concerned about the fate of civilians in the event of an attack on Rafah, saying, "Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying, 'lose the war. Keep Hamas there.’"



Hamas warned on Saturday of a potential "massacre" in Rafah, which has become the last refuge for more than a million displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip, as Israel continues its intensive shelling.



The Prime Minister issued directives to prepare an "evacuation plan" for civilians in the city, raising international fears of a possible ground attack.



Hamas said, "We warn of a global catastrophe that may leave tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded in the event of an invasion of Rafah," adding, "We hold the US administration, the international community, and the occupation fully responsible."



European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Saturday of a possible Israeli army attack on Rafah, saying it would be an "indescribable humanitarian disaster."



Warnings continued about Israel launching a ground attack on Rafah.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on Saturday "of the extremely dangerous repercussions of the invasion and targeting of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, which is the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians who were forced to flee the brutal Israeli aggression."



The United Nations, as well as the United States, the main ally of Israel, expressed their concerns about an operation in Rafah.



AFP