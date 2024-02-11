Al-Aqsa TV: Hamas says any Israeli ground attack on Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks

Al-Aqsa TV, affiliated with Hamas, reported on Sunday, citing a senior leader in the movement, that any ground attack by the Israeli army on the border city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip means "blowing up the hostage exchange negotiations."



The channel also quoted the movement's leader as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to evade the obligations of the exchange deal by committing genocide and a new humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah.



Reuters