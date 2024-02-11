Paris reiterates its call to "stop the fighting" in Gaza to avoid a "disaster"

France urged Israel on Sunday to halt the fighting in the Gaza Strip to avoid a "catastrophe," expressing grave concern following Israeli airstrikes that targeted the city of Rafah in the southernmost part of the devastated enclave.



Christophe Lemoine, a spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a written statement that "the broad Israeli attack on Rafah will lead to a catastrophic humanitarian situation with new and unjustifiable dimensions," adding, "To avoid a catastrophe, we reiterate our call for an end to the battles."







AFP