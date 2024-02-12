Nasrallah and Al-Nakhalah discuss Gaza and West Bank: Towards victory

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.



They reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, both on the ground and politically, and the conditions of the support fronts provided by the resistance axis in various arenas.



In addition, they discussed the possibilities and expected developments on the field level or in political communications.



Both sides emphasized the necessity of steadfastness and the continuity to work vigorously to achieve the promised victory.