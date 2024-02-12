Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not miss any opportunity to free more hostages in Gaza and described the continued military pressure until achieving "complete victory" over Hamas as necessary to recover the hostages fully.



Netanyahu's statement came after Israeli special forces freed two hostages in a rescue operation in the city of Rafah on the border of the Gaza Strip with Egypt, which is densely populated by war refugees, raising concerns in Cairo and Washington about the possibility of broader operations there.



Reuters