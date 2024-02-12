Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah

2024-02-12 | 03:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that 67 killed arrived at hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Reuters
LBCI
