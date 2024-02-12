Israel calls on UN agencies to assist in evacuating civilians in Gaza

Israel urged United Nations relief agencies on Monday to assist in the evacuation of civilians from war zones in the Gaza Strip before the planned ground incursion into the city of Rafah, located on the border of the sector with Egypt and overcrowded with Palestinian refugees.



In a press briefing, government spokesman Eylon Levy said, "We urge United Nations agencies to cooperate... It cannot be said that it cannot be done. Work with us to find a way."



Reuters