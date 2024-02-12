UNRWA Commissioner-General says he has no intention to resign

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated on Monday that he "has no intention to resign" following allegations of some agency employees' involvement in the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th.



The agency provides assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. Since the allegations surfaced, several donor countries have suspended funding to UNRWA.



The agency has initiated an investigation and has terminated the employment of staff members accused of involvement in the attack.



Reuters