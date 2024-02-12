Unprecedented Famine Crisis Grips Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12 | 10:59
Unprecedented Famine Crisis Grips Gaza
Unprecedented Famine Crisis Grips Gaza

The residents of the Gaza Strip are suffering from unprecedented levels of famine-like conditions amidst the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas movement, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

 

Approximately 550,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with the crisis affecting all the strip's inhabitants, as indicated by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

 

Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization, Beth Bechdol, confirmed the increasing number of individuals daily approaching famine-like conditions.

 

She pointed out that Gaza's population of 2.2 million people is classified among the top three hunger categories, ranging from level three, considered an emergency, to level five, which is deemed a catastrophe.

 

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) categorizes hunger levels from one to five.

 

Bechdol stated, "Approximately 25 percent of this total of 2.2 million may be classified in the fifth classification category."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza Strip

Famine

Hunger

FAO

WHO

War

