UN describes possibility of attack on Rafah as 'horrifying'

2024-02-12 | 11:32
UN describes possibility of attack on Rafah as 'horrifying'
UN describes possibility of attack on Rafah as 'horrifying'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated on Monday that the possibility of a full Israeli incursion into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is "horrifying," adding, "We can imagine what awaits us." 

Türk said in a statement, "Any potential large-scale military incursion in Rafah, where around 1.5 million Palestinians are gathered near the Egyptian border without any other place to flee to, is terrifying, given the possibility of a significant number of civilian casualties, most of whom are expected to be children and women." 

AFP   
 
