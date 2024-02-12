UN describes possibility of attack on Rafah as 'horrifying'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated on Monday that the possibility of a full Israeli incursion into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is "horrifying," adding, "We can imagine what awaits us."



Türk said in a statement, "Any potential large-scale military incursion in Rafah, where around 1.5 million Palestinians are gathered near the Egyptian border without any other place to flee to, is terrifying, given the possibility of a significant number of civilian casualties, most of whom are expected to be children and women."



AFP