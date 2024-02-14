Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14 | 03:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas

Negotiations continue on Wednesday in Egypt to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Palestinian movement is heading to Cairo, while around one and a half million Palestinians still face the threat of an attack on Rafah, which serves as their last refuge. 

On the field, the Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas reported that 104 people, mostly women and children, were killed overnight in Israeli attacks. 

On Tuesday, Egypt hosted discussions involving the director of the US intelligence agency, William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, focusing on a ceasefire that includes the release of new hostages. 

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that the Israeli delegation left Cairo afterward. 

The discussions took place "in a positive atmosphere," according to a "high-ranking Egyptian official" quoted by Al Qahera News. The same official stated at the end of the meeting that "negotiations will continue over the next three days," according to the channel. 

Khalil al-Hayya, head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, leads a delegation to Cairo for a possible meeting on Wednesday with the heads of Egyptian and Qatari intelligence, according to a source in the movement as reported by Agence France-Presse. 

This comes as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi receives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cairo on Wednesday, one of the most prominent critics of the Israeli military campaign. 

The visit aims to consolidate reconciliation after a decade-long rift. Erdogan explained that this trip to Egypt, as well as to the UAE previously, stems from Ankara's interest in doing "everything in its power to stop the bloodshed." 

In this context, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Tuesday evening in Washington, "We are working intensively with Egypt and Qatar on a proposal to release hostages." 

Israel estimates that around 130 hostages are still held in Gaza, including 29 believed to have died, among approximately 250 people kidnapped on October 7th. 

The truce that lasted a week in November led to the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. 

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Negotiations

Israel

Egypt

Gaza

Hostages

Truce

Hamas

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 28,576 killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip since October 7
Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-21

Negotiations for truce as Israel continues strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:57

Israeli Oct. 7 victims press ICC to investigate Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46

Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu: Lebanon shelling signifies 'actual war'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:39

Gaza Health Ministry: 28,576 killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip since October 7

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Violent attack on LGBTI-Friendly bar in Beirut sparks urgent concerns for human rights, says Amnesty International

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:57

Israeli Oct. 7 victims press ICC to investigate Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More