Gaza Health Ministry: 28,576 killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14 | 04:39
Gaza Health Ministry: 28,576 killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip since October 7
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,291 others have been injured in Israeli attacks on the strip since October 7.
In a statement, it added that the past 24 hours witnessed the death of 103 Palestinians and the injury of 145 others.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Palestinians
Israel
Attacks
October 7
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu: Lebanon shelling signifies 'actual war'
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
