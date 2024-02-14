Abbas calls on Hamas to 'quickly' complete hostage exchange deal in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas on Wednesday to swiftly conclude a hostage exchange deal in the Gaza Strip to avoid "another catastrophe," as reported by the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.



Abbas stated, "We demand that Hamas quickly conclude the hostage exchange deal to spare our Palestinian people the woes of another calamity. It is no less disastrous and dangerous than the 1948 Nakba."



"It aims to prevent the Israeli occupation's attack on the city of Rafah, which would lead to the loss of thousands of lives, suffering, and displacement for our people."



