Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14 | 12:20
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
Israel said on Wednesday it has approved the use of Starlink services in a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, and in Israel for the first time.
"The Israeli security authorities approved the provision of Starlink services at the UAE's field hospital operating in Rafah. Starlink low-latency, high-speed connections will enable video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics," the Communications Ministry said in a statement.
Starlink will also be enabled in Israel, it said. "The use of the company's services will be limited at first with broader use expected in the future."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Starlink
Gaza
Hospital
Rafah
Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions
Guterres: Attack on Rafah will have 'devastating consequences'
