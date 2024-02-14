Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14 | 12:20
High views
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital

Israel said on Wednesday it has approved the use of Starlink services in a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, and in Israel for the first time.

"The Israeli security authorities approved the provision of Starlink services at the UAE's field hospital operating in Rafah. Starlink low-latency, high-speed connections will enable video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics," the Communications Ministry said in a statement.

Starlink will also be enabled in Israel, it said. "The use of the company's services will be limited at first with broader use expected in the future."


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Starlink

Gaza

Hospital

Rafah

