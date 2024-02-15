News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
The Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will host King Abdullah of Jordan in Paris on Friday to discuss ways to contribute to ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
The palace stated, "Following their meeting in Jordan in December, the two leaders will discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, which ultimately ensures the protection of civilians and the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid."
They will also discuss ways to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Emmanuel Macron
Kind Abdullah
Jordan
France
Gaza
Ceasefire
Paris
Middle East
Next
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
0
Lebanon News
06:52
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
Lebanon News
06:52
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08
Rony Lahoud to LBCI: Analysis of housing loan suspension and its implications
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08
Rony Lahoud to LBCI: Analysis of housing loan suspension and its implications
0
World News
2024-01-16
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
World News
2024-01-16
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
3
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
7
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More