Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15 | 03:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a &#39;disaster&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'

Israel persists in its plan to launch an attack on the densely populated city of Rafah, home to about 1.5 million Palestinians, despite increasing international warnings and ongoing negotiations to reach a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On another front, Israel carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday, causing at least nine casualties according to Lebanese sources. 

This came after an Israeli soldier was killed in the north of the Hebrew state by a rocket launched from the other side of the border, amid international calls to prevent widening the war.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, after meeting military leaders near the Lebanese border, stated that "Israel's upcoming campaign will be highly offensive." 

This follows four months of daily mutual shelling across the border between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of the Hamas movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his official Telegram account, "We will fight until complete victory, including a strong move in Rafah, after allowing civilians to leave the combat zones."

In the besieged and war-torn Gaza Strip, where the war has been ongoing since October 7 between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the bombardment is currently concentrated in the southern regions, especially the cities of Khan Younis, where thousands of displaced people have sought refuge in Nasser Hospital surrounded by the Israeli army, and Rafah on the closed Egyptian border.

According to the United Nations, around 1.4 million people, most of whom have been displaced by the war, are gathered in this city, which has turned into a massive camp. It is the only major city in the Gaza Strip that the Israeli army has not invaded by land so far.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Attack

Rafah

Palestinians

Ceasefire

Hamas

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

Al-Aqsa TV: Hamas says any Israeli ground attack on Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02

Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08

Rony Lahoud to LBCI: Analysis of housing loan suspension and its implications

LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More