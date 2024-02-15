UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said on Thursday that the agency's expenses will surpass its revenues starting next month and that financial problems will worsen in April unless funding, suspended by some countries, is resumed.

He told the Irish RTE station before a meeting in Dublin with the country's Foreign Minister, "We will reach a negative cash flow starting from March, then the pace will accelerate in April unless the freezing of these contributions is canceled."

Reuters




Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Philippe Lazzarini

UNRWA

Expense

Revenue

Commissioner-General

Finance

LBCI Next
Italy: Israel kills a vast number of civilians in Gaza
Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

UNRWA Commissioner-General: Calls to dismantle agency are 'short-sighted'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

UNRWA Commissioner-General says he has no intention to resign

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-11

Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez Canal revenue can be partly absorbed, says Egypt's finance minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08

Israeli Finance Minister announces cancellation of tax exemptions for UNRWA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08

Rony Lahoud to LBCI: Analysis of housing loan suspension and its implications

LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More