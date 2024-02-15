UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said on Thursday that the agency's expenses will surpass its revenues starting next month and that financial problems will worsen in April unless funding, suspended by some countries, is resumed.



He told the Irish RTE station before a meeting in Dublin with the country's Foreign Minister, "We will reach a negative cash flow starting from March, then the pace will accelerate in April unless the freezing of these contributions is canceled."



