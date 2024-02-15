Italy: Israel kills a vast number of civilians in Gaza

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that Israel is killing a vast number of civilians in its military operation in the Gaza Strip.



He told the Italian television channel Canale 5 that the Israeli military operation against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) "is causing a vast number of civilian casualties."



He continued that the Israeli response to the October 7 attacks launched by Hamas "sometimes exceeds proportionality" but does not reach the level of "genocide" in any case.



Reuters





