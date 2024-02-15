Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update

In its daily report, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that the death toll of the Israeli attack has risen to 28,663 martyrs and 68,395 injuries since October 7th.

On day 132 of the Gaza conflict, the ministry said that Israeli forces committed nine massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 87 martyrs and 104 injuries in the past 24 hours.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Death Toll

Israel

Attacks

LBCI Next
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

At least 28,176 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02

Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-18

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More