News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post-war plan
Top ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government rejected Palestinian statehood on Thursday following a Washington Post report that Israel's main ally, the United States, was advancing plans to establish a Palestinian state.
"We will in no way agree to this plan, which says Palestinians deserve a prize for the terrible massacre they carried out against us: a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
"A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel as was proven on Oct. 7," he said, adding that he will demand the security cabinet, set to meet later on Thursday, to take a clear position against Palestinian statehood.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the United States was working with some Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia - with which Israel has long sought to establish diplomatic ties - on a post-war plan for the region that would include a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said any political initiative that did not begin with a Palestinian state as a full member of the United Nations was "doomed to failure."
Echoing Smotrich in separate remarks were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, and lawmaker Matan Kahana, a member of the National Unity Party headed by main Netanyahu challenger Benny Gantz.
"This is a catastrophe, to reward the Palestinians after Oct. 7 by establishing a state," Chikli of Netanyahu's Likud party told Army Radio.
The latest Gaza war erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas led an attack on southern Israeli towns in which Israeli authorities say 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage.
In the more than 130 days since, Israel has killed more than 28,600 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities, in an unrelenting air, land, and sea offensive that has laid much of Gaza to waste and displaced most of its 2.3 million population.
Millions of Palestinians live under varying degrees of Israeli rule, but only a fraction are citizens. The Palestinian Authority has for years called for an end to Israel's occupation and settlement expansion in the West Bank - among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war - where it wants to form a state that includes East Jerusalem and Gaza.
Palestinians and the international community, for the most part, consider the settlements to be illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical, biblical, and political links to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Minister
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister
Statehood
United States
Palestinian
West Bank
Gaza
War
Next
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
0
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
0
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
German Minister: It is Israel's duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank
Middle East News
2024-01-08
German Minister: It is Israel's duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:52
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
Lebanon News
06:52
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah's response in the South is calculated
Lebanon News
04:55
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah's response in the South is calculated
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
3
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
4
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:48
Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war
Lebanon News
03:48
Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war
8
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More