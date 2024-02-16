Reuters: Egypt setting up area at Gaza border which could be used to shelter Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Reuters: Egypt setting up area at Gaza border which could be used to shelter Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Reuters: Egypt setting up area at Gaza border which could be used to shelter Palestinians

Egypt is preparing an area at the Gaza border that could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier, four sources said, in what they described as a contingency move by Cairo.

Egypt, which denied making any such preparations, has repeatedly raised the alarm over the possibility that Israel's devastating Gaza offensive could displace Palestinians into Sinai - something Cairo says would be completely unacceptable- echoing warnings from Arab states such as Jordan.

The United States has repeatedly said it would oppose any displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza.

One of the sources said Egypt was optimistic that talks to clinch a ceasefire could avoid any such scenario but is establishing the area at the border as a temporary and precautionary measure.

Three security sources said Egypt had begun preparing a desert area with some basic facilities that could be used to shelter Palestinians, emphasizing this was a contingency step.

The sources Reuters spoke to for this story declined to be named because of the matter's sensitivity.

Israel has said it will mount an offensive to take out Hamas's "last bastion" in Rafah, where well over 1 million Palestinians have sought sanctuary from its devastating Gaza offensive.

Israel has said its army is drawing up a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah to other parts of the Gaza Strip.

But UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was an "illusion" to think people in Gaza could evacuate to a safe place and warned of the possibility of Palestinians spilling into Egypt if Israel launches a military operation in Rafah.

He called this scenario "a sort of Egyptian nightmare."

Egypt had framed its opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as part of broader Arab rejection of any repeat of the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," when some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Palestine

Rafah

Israel

War

Borders

LBCI Next
Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference
Blinken: possibility remains for agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

Israel continues with plan to attack Rafah despite warnings of a 'disaster'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10

Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Egypt thwarts drug smuggling attempt on border with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Israeli army says it has arrested 20 suspects in Nasser Hospital in connection with October 7th attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-22

Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More