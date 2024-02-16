Four Palestinians die due to oxygen depletion after Israel raids Nasser Hospital

The Ministry of Health in the Hamas government announced on Friday the death of four Palestinians due to oxygen depletion resulting from the shutdown of generators after Israel raids Nasser Hospital.



In a statement, it said, "Four patients in intensive care at Nasser Hospital were martyred after the oxygen supply was cut off due to the power outage, and we fear the death of six other patients in intensive care and three in the neonatal intensive care unit at any moment."



It affirmed, "We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of patients and medical staff, as the complex is now completely under its control."



AFP