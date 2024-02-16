WHO: We are trying to reach Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16 | 05:15
WHO: We are trying to reach Nasser Hospital in Gaza
WHO: We are trying to reach Nasser Hospital in Gaza

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it is trying to reach the largest hospital still operating in the Gaza Strip, which is Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli operation.

The organization's spokesperson said, "There are still patients and people with serious injuries inside the hospital."

Reuters
Israeli army says it has arrested 20 suspects in Nasser Hospital in connection with October 7th attacks
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 28875 since the start of the war
