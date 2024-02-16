Israeli army says it has arrested 20 suspects in Nasser Hospital in connection with October 7th attacks

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it has arrested 20 suspects in Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, accusing them of involvement in the attacks on October 7th.



In a statement, the army said, "Israeli army forces continue their operations against Hamas in Nasser Hospital, where weapons were found inside the hospital, and dozens of terrorism suspects were apprehended, including more than 20 terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre."



AFP