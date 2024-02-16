News
UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said on Friday that the influx of Palestinian refugees from Rafah in Gaza to Sinai in Egypt would be a disaster.
He pointed out that the Egyptian authorities have clarified that assistance should be provided to people inside the Gaza Strip.
Grandi told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, "It will be a disaster for the Palestinians... a disaster for Egypt and a disaster for the future of peace."
Responding to whether the Egyptian authorities had contacted the UN High Commissioner for Refugees about potential emergency plans, he said, "The Egyptians said that it is necessary to help people inside Gaza, and we are working on that."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNHCR
Palestinian
Refugees
Sinai
Gaza
War
Egypt
Filippo Grandi
Next
Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Israeli army says it has arrested 20 suspects in Nasser Hospital in connection with October 7th attacks
Previous
