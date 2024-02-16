Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

Israeli tanks reportedly targeted on Friday the second floor of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).



The attack has significantly damaged two nursing rooms within the hospital premises. No injuries have been reported among the hospital staff or patients.



The incident comes amidst a two-week-long standoff, during which Israeli tanks have been stationed at the gates of the hospital, effectively blocking the entry of any aid or logistical supplies.



This blockade has raised serious concerns about the residents of Khan Younis and the surrounding areas' access to essential medical assistance.