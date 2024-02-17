News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Haniyeh holds Israel responsible for lack of progress in ceasefire agreement
2024-02-17 | 05:26
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, attributed the lack of progress in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip to Israel.
In a statement on Saturday, he declared, "The resistance will not settle for anything less than a complete cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of the occupying army from the sector, lifting the oppressive blockade, providing safe and suitable shelter for the displaced and homeless due to the occupation's crimes, the return of the displaced, especially to the northern sector, and an end to the brutal policy of starvation, coupled with a commitment to reconstruction."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ismail Haniyeh
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza Strip
Israel
