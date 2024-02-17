Haniyeh holds Israel responsible for lack of progress in ceasefire agreement

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, attributed the lack of progress in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip to Israel.



In a statement on Saturday, he declared, "The resistance will not settle for anything less than a complete cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of the occupying army from the sector, lifting the oppressive blockade, providing safe and suitable shelter for the displaced and homeless due to the occupation's crimes, the return of the displaced, especially to the northern sector, and an end to the brutal policy of starvation, coupled with a commitment to reconstruction."



Reuters