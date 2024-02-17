Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: There is an &#39;exceptional&#39; opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that there is an "exceptional opportunity" in the coming months for Israel to integrate into the Middle East, aligning with the Arab countries' desire to normalize relations with it.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Blinken also emphasized the "urgent" need to move forward in establishing a Palestinian state, ensuring the security of Israel.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

Israel

Middle East

Munich Security Conference

Palestine

LBCI Next
Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA
Gaza's death toll stands at 28,858 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:11

US prepares to send weapons to Israel, as Biden pushes for ceasefire: WSJ reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38

Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

Gaza's death toll stands at 28,858 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:26

Haniyeh holds Israel responsible for lack of progress in ceasefire agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16

The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-19

The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks

LBCI
World News
03:45

Japan launches successfully next-generation H3 rocket after last year's failure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:11

US prepares to send weapons to Israel, as Biden pushes for ceasefire: WSJ reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More