Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on Saturday that Israel is waging a concerted campaign aimed at destroying the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, with his resignation being part of the Netanyahu government's push.



"Right now, we are dealing with an expanded, concerted campaign by Israel aimed at destroying UNRWA," he told the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia.



"It is a long-term political goal because it is believed that if the aid agency is abolished, the status of the Palestinian refugees will be resolved once and for all – and with it, the right of return. There is a much larger political goal behind this.



"Just look at the number of actions Israel is taking against UNRWA," he said, citing moves to remove the agency's VAT exemption and orders for contractors at Israel's port of Ashdod to "stop handling certain food deliveries for UNRWA."



More than 150 UNRWA installations have been hit since the Gaza war began, according to the agency.



Israel has called for Lazzarini to step down following claims that a Hamas tunnel had been discovered under its evacuated Gaza City headquarters.



Lazzarini noted that the tunnel was 20 meters below ground and UNRWA, as a humanitarian organization, did not have the capabilities to examine what was underground in Gaza.



He also said Israel was alone in calling for him to quit, and there was "no reason" to comply with a single UN member state's demand for him to go, "especially since my resignation would not improve the situation at UNRWA."



"The criticisms are not concerned with me personally, but with the organization as a whole. The calls for resignation are part of the campaign to destroy UNRWA," he said.







AFP