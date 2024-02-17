Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

2024-02-17 | 12:37
0min
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

Qatari Prime Minister announced on Saturday in Munich that negotiations between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "have not been very promising" in recent days.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Munich Security Conference, "I believe we can reach an agreement very soon. But the momentum that prevailed in the past few days has not been very promising." 

He added in English, "We will always remain optimistic and continue to exert pressure always."



US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
