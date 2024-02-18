News
Israeli army kills dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza
2024-02-18 | 03:00
Israeli army kills dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza
The Israeli army said on Sunday that it killed dozens of Palestinian militants and seized a large quantity of weapons during fighting in various parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Israel focused its campaign on the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where the army said its forces are engaged in battles supported by tanks and air cover.
The army added that "dozens of terrorists were eliminated during the past day, and large quantities of weapons were seized."
It continued that Israeli special forces are still operating in Nasser Hospital and its surroundings.
Reuters
