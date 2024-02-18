Shtayyeh: Russia invites Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday that Russia has invited Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26, adding that the Palestinian Authority is ready to engage with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he said, "Russia has invited all Palestinian factions to meet on the 26th of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is willing to come down with us on the ground."



He added, "We are ready to engage. If Hamas is not ready, then this is a different story. We need Palestinian unity." He also said that for Hamas to be part of this unity, Hamas must meet certain preconditions.



Reuters