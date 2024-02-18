Gaza Health Ministry: 28986 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18 | 04:53
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 28986 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 28986 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that 28985 Palestinians have been killed and 68883 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian sector since Oct. 7.

The ministry added that at least 127 Palestinians were killed and 205 others injured in the past twenty-four hours.

